Automobile retail sales continue to disappoint in December: FADA

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
With IIT-Kanpur predicting the peak of Omicron sometime in the first week of February, auto retailers on Wednesday said they remain extremely cautious for the next two-three months.
“Various State governments have once again announced Covid restrictions. Work and education from home have resumed and will have a negative effect for auto retail. With the fear of health care expenses rising again, the customers are shying away from closing their purchase decisions,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said in the monthly retail sales report.
According to report, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,44,639 units in December 2021 compared with 2,74,605 units in December 2020.
“The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year,” Gulati said.
With semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, PV sales, in spite of huge bookings, in December closed in the red. Dealers, however, saw slight ease in vehicle supply thus giving some hope for improvement, Gulati said.
Read more: EV sales double in 2021, cross 3 lakh-mark
The two-wheeler (2W) sales also declined by 20 per cent YoY to 11,48,732 units during the month as against 14,33,334 units during the same period in 2020.
High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of Omicron continued to impact sales, FADA said.
However, the commercial vehicle (CV) segment continues to rise with medium, and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) outshining light commercial vehicles.
The government’s push for infrastructure spending, especially road infrastructure, better freight rates, price hike announcement in January and a low base helped the overall segment close in positive double digits,” Gulati added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...