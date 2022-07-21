Auxano Capital raises $25 million in an Angel Fund

Auxano Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has raised $ 25 million for a Category-1 Angel Fund to empower startups to achieve their true growth potential and enable HNIs to participate in ‘The Indian Unicorn Story’.

The VC firm has raised this fund pool through its network of HNIs, UHNIs, and Family Offices.

It plans to utilize the latest stream of funds in line with the investment thesis and allocation strategy based on two criteria- Business Classification and Stage of the Business.

Commenting on the funding , Brijesh Damodaran, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer at Auxano Capital, said, “At Auxano Capital, we have been investing in early-stage startups since 2016. Auxano’s Investment Thesis primarily revolves around investing in next gen technology-led and consumer-focused businesses driven by the subscription economy. With this new set of funds, we have a deployment period of 18 months, and we aim to drive growth of the budding entrepreneurs and companies in every stage of their entrepreneurial journey”.

The homegrown VC company, established to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth, has invested in 20+ startups, a corpus more than $7.5 million through SPVs and funds.

With the growing acceptance of the startup space and rising investment opportunities, it has launched Auxano Dawn Fund (Cat 2 AIF) with an additional corpus of ~$25 million, which is proposed to be deployed over the next 30 months.