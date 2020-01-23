AV Organics launches alkaline water in Hyderabad

Vadodara-based start-up AV Organicis has launched its natural black alkaline water, Evocus, here.

“After starting commercial operations in June 2019, we are now selling Evocus in 16 cities and are expecting to sell over 3 million bottles by June 2020,” Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director, AV Organics LLP, told a press conference here on Thursday.

Over 70 natural trace minerals, which are extracted and refined in the US, are infused into the completely purified river water in Evocus, he said.

The company has invested $1 million in setting up a fully automated manufacturing and bottling plant in Vadodara and another $1.5 million in expansion and marketing, Vaghela said.

The packaged product is priced at ₹100 and ₹60 per 500 ml and 250 ml and has been approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authroity of India, he added.