The foundation stone for Avaada Electro Private Limited’s integrated solar plant was laid today at Butibori MIDC, Nagpur. With an investment of ₹13,650 crore, the project will generate direct employment for 5,000 people.

By investing in integrated Solar Ingot - Wafer, Cell, Module and Electrolyser Manufacturing Facility - Avaada Group is paving the way for a sustainable future with cutting-edge technology that maximises efficiency and performance, backed by IEC, UL, and BIS certifications, and listed on the ALMM. The state-of-the-art super factory in Addl Butibori Industrial Area, Nagpur, is a visionary ‘Make in India’ project, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

“Vineet Mittal, head of the Avaada Group, is not just an entrepreneur but also a visionary. He excels in understanding and executing new ideas and always envisions putting India first. The green hydrogen and green ammonia policy in Maharashtra was developed by Mittal himself. This policy has attracted substantial investment to Maharashtra. The equipment required for the new energy India is set to receive will be manufactured here. A total investment of ₹13,650 crore is being made in this project” said Fadnavis.

He added that Maharashtra is the first state to launch a special power company dedicated to farmers. “We have initiated work on 12,000 MW of projects, which form part of the country’s largest solar generation plan. Within just 9 months, we have started work on 12,000 MW in Maharashtra, and an additional 4,000 MW is underway. In just two and a half years, we have approved and commenced projects amounting to nearly 20,000 MW of solar energy. Since independence, we have produced 40,000 MW of electricity. In the past year alone, we have launched a 55,000 MW pump storage project and a 20,000 MW wind and solar project” he added.