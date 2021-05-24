Average ticket size for life insurance increasing: Exide Life CEO

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Not only are more people buying life insurance but the average premium and cover size has also increased, said Kshitij Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Exide Life Insurance, adding that despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, he expects the life insurance sector to do well this fiscal. “We are selling more policies than last year and we are selling bigger premiums. More people are taking bigger covers. Overall in premium term, industry will see growth this year,” Jain told BusinessLine in an interaction.
On an industry-wide basis, the average premium size has increased every year for the last three years, he said, attributing it to the attractive guarantee products that life insurers are offering. “Over the last three years at Exide Life Insurance, we have increased the average ticket size by as much as 40 per cent. My expectation is that this year, we will grow it by another 20 per cent,” Jain further said.
Jain is also upbeat about prospects for the life insurance industry this fiscal. “The growth will be a combination of two things. We see a clear trend of customers wanting to buy more protection that they used to. Also, over the last few months, a number of players including our company, are offering attractive long-term guarantees to customers,” he said, adding that the first five to six months of the fiscal will also benefit from the low base of 2020-21.
“Given the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recorded a rise in our protection business. Protection currently makes for close to 18 per cent of our customer acquisition. With increasing awareness about term insurance, we expect this number to go up further,” he further said.
Also read: Exide Life Insurance drops ambition of ‘breakneck’ growth in FY21: CEO
The company expects new business premiums to rise by about 30 per cent this fiscal. The life insurance industry is also well prepared to meet the rising claims due to Covid-19, he further said.
Till March 31, 2021, the company received close to 750 Covid-19 claims and has settled all of them. “Approximately 11.5 per cent of our total claims are on account of Covid-19 and we may witness further increase through the next few months if the pandemic intensifies across the country,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...