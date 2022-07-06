Aviation ministry releases second provisional list of beneficiaries under PLI for drones and drone component making

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday released the second provisional list of 23 beneficiaries under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drone and drone components. The list includes 12 drone manufacturers and 11 drone component manufacturers.

The Ministry invited applications from eligible manufacturers on May 4 and the last date for submission was May 20.

According to a government statement, the provisional list of PLI beneficiaries has been prepared on the basis of the unaudited financial results for 2021-22 and other information.

Some of the drone manufacturers whose names feature on the list include Aarav Unmanned Systems of Bengaluru, Asteria Aerospace of Bengaluru, Garuda Aerospace of Chennai, Ideaforge Technology, among others. Names of some of the drone component makers include Adani – Elbit Advanced Systems, Absolute Composites, among others.

As per the government statement, the combined annual sales turnover of these companies have increased from ₹88 crore in FY21 to ₹319 crore (unaudited) in FY22.

The eligibility criteria for the PLI scheme for drones and drone component making includes an annual sales turnover of ₹2 crore for drone companies and ₹50 lakh for drone components manufacturers; and value addition of over 40 per cent of sales turnover.