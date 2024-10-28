Applied Materials, Inc. has appointed Avinash Avula as the Country President of Applied Materials India Private Limited.

In this role, he will lead Applied’s overall business operations in India, currently spanning five sites along with organizations responsible for R&D, product development, IT and operations.

Avula previously served in a variety of management roles at Applied Materials’ corporate offices in Santa Clara, California and Singapore.

Previously, he led business and technology development for advanced packaging at Applied Materials in Singapore, establishing the company’s Advanced Packaging Development Center in collaboration with A*STAR.

“I am excited to welcome Avinash back to Applied Materials as we continue to expand our capabilities in India,” said Satheesh Kuppurao, Group Vice President of Business Development and Growth, Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.

“For over 20 years, Applied has been a key part of the country’s semiconductor ecosystem, and Avinash’s broad and deep expertise in business and technology development makes him perfectly suited to lead our teams through the next phase of growth for Applied Materials India and the industry.”

Before returning to Applied, Avula spent over nine years at DuPont as a Vice President and General Manager leading specialty materials businesses serving the printed circuit board, assembly, semiconductor and display industries.

He previously served as an operations consultant supporting several major semiconductor companies in the U.S.

“It’s great to be re-joining Applied Materials at a time where there are so many growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry in India,” said Avinash Avula.

“I look forward to partnering closely with Applied’s global teams in helping enable the broader technology ecosystem in India.”

