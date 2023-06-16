AITMC Ventures Pvt Ltd (AVPL) has joined hands with National Skill Development Corporation and its subsidiary NSDC International to promote drone technology in the agriculture sector.

AVPL, known for its quality drone education in agriculture across India, intends to make 65,000 Agri Drone Entrepreneurs and 80,000 community service providers on a paid model in three years.

Through an MoU signed with NSDC International, AVPL will provide overseas placements for candidates who complete the agriculture drone training programme. Candidates interested in this training programme are advised to have a valid passport before enrolling to explore new opportunities, said AVPL.

The partnership aims to produce drone entrepreneurs equipped with essential services such as spraying, planting and livestock management as agri-entrepreneur/kisan drone operators. By leveraging drone technology, this initiative hopes to create innovative solutions for challenging issues within the agriculture sector.

Sanjeeva Singh, Executive Vice-President, NSDC said the partnership with AVPL is a significant step towards revolutionising the agriculture sector with drone technology. The collaboration will create new opportunities for candidates who want to explore a promising and innovative career, he added.

Deep Sisai, Founder, AVPL said the company will train and equip candidates with the latest technology with the increase in demand for skilled agriculture drone operators. This joint initiative will develop a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach to the industry, he added.

