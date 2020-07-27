Companies

Avra Laboratories gets CDSCO’s nod for Favipiravir

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Favipiravir API will help patients suffering from Covid-19

Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd has been granted regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market Favipiravir API, which will help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Hyderabad-based Avra Laboratories has developed an alternative low-cost and highly efficient manufacturing process and is now supplying commercial quantities to Cipla for the launch of Ciplenza, the generic version of Favipiravir. It will be manufacturing Favipiravir for drug maker Cipla's Ciplenza launch.

AV Rama Rao, Chairman, Avra Laboratories, said, “I am very pleased to be working with Cipla and Dr Yusuf Hamied again with whom I share a five-decade long association and friendship, during which time we collaborated on several projects to produce lifesaving drugs including anti-cancer, anti-HIV/AIDS and several other generic products. The current pandemic has brought us together to work tirelessly for the speedy launch of Favipiravir.”

