Avrexsee, Selom Aviation announce venture for aircraft leasing, asset management

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
Avrexsee Enterprises has announced setting up of a joint venture with Selom Aviation Ltd of Ireland and launched solutions for Managed Services for Airline Operators, Aircraft Leasing Companies and MROs.
This JV will offer Software and Hardware Product Solution--Civil Aircraft Asset Management Solution (CAAMS) and cater to related managed services that include ‘Aircraft Lease Records Management and Migration’ and ‘Digitisation of legacy records.’
The NextGen technologies in-use for CAAMS like Artificial Intelligence, Augment Reality, Cloud Computing (Microsoft Azure), and some of the advanced search techniques of ‘Office 365’ make this product intuitive and completely ahead in this market.
Use of CAAMS will help aircraft owners, aircraft leasing companies, airline operators to cut down process time significantly. This will enable and help aircraft owners and leasing companies to manage and maintain the airworthiness of aircraft and ensure safety regulations.
Maneesh Singh, Founder & Director, Avrexsee Enterprises said “CAAMS, developed and managed from Hyderabad, will have sales interfaces through Selom Aviation for its clientele globally.”
The Hyderabad’s product development facility will also enable this as experiential training centre for some of the qualified engineers as aspirants to learn these advanced technologies and seek their career progression in Aerospace & Defence industry.
Ravi Reddy, Director of Selom Aviation Limited said “This new product as CAAMS will help in addressing the needs of Aircraft Leasing Companies and Aircraft Owners. Dublin in Ireland is the Aircraft Leasing Hub.”
