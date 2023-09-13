Amazon Web Services (AWS) India has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

The collaboration will give space start-ups, research institutes, and students access to advanced cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector, according to the company.

space tech solutions

“Cloud computing-led innovations enable the space industry to make better decisions faster, pushing the boundaries of possibilities, and we are committed to helping startups identify use cases and accelerate solution development, and build a strong talent pool in India with expertise in cloud and space. We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better,” says Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia.”

ISRO, IN-SPACe, and AWS will work collaboratively to nurture and grow the start-up community in the space-tech sector.

AWS will provide eligible space start-ups with tools, resources, and expert technical support at no cost through the AWS Activate program. Moreover, start-ups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator program.

Advancing innovation in the space sector is a top priority for our nation, as geospatial solutions have the power to deliver high-quality services for good governance for citizens and add value to stakeholders, according to Sudheer Kumar N, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO.

Speedy management

Cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running AI, ML, and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.

“This partnership with AWS is a testament to that, and through it, we aim to empower start-ups, students, and researchers to dream beyond the skies, drive innovation, and contribute to the global space industry,” said Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics, and security by leveraging AWS education programs. This initiative will enable students to pursue industry-recognised cloud computing certifications and build future space startups in India using advanced technologies.