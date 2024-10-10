AXA Group, the global leader in insurance and asset management, with a workforce of 147,000 employees serving 94 million clients across 50 countries has unveiled its new state-of-the-art office in Pune, Maharashtra, designed to represent a future-ready workspace for its team of 4,000 in India.

Spanning over 160,000 square feet across four floors, the new facility reflects the company’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Situated in Kharadi, Pune, the office features advanced technology and collaborative areas, showcasing a modern resimercial design tailored to meet the needs of a dynamic, tech-savvy workforce.

“The inauguration of our new office in Pune marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AXA’s Global Business Services, positioning it as an end-to-end managed services provider for our AXA entities globally. We are confident of the potential of our skilled talent in India to deliver high quality services and operational excellence. I’m also very proud that our new sustainable office demonstrates our active contributions to fulfilling our strategic ambition in acting against climate change across geographies.” said Alexander Vollert, AXA Group COO and AXA Group Operations CEO.

“AXA Global Business Services is committed to grow our Technology, Data and Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Consulting Capabilities, in addition to our strong Insurance and Corporate Functions Services. We are bringing diverse talent into our organisation and we are confident that the new space plays a crucial role, not only in attracting the best talent from the industry, but also for nurturing the talent we already have,” said Michele Rochefort, CEO AXA Global Business Services.

“The office is designed with artwork sourced from local, differently-abled artists, adding to its cultural charm and reaffirming our vision to support the communities around us. You will also see state-of-the-art technology beautifully sharing space with biophilic zones across the floor, an ode to our focus on sustainability,” said Prashanthi Thorat, Head, Insurance Operations Services and Business Sponsor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.