Axis Bank standalone net profit surges 86% in Q2

Private sector lender Axis Bank reported an all-time high quarterly net profit of ₹3,133 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal.
This is 86.15 per cent higher than the ₹1,683 crore posted in the second quarter of last fiscal.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the bank’s net interest income grew eight per cent year-on-year to ₹7,900 crore, from ₹7,326 crore in the second quarter of last fiscal.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021-22 stood at 3.39 per cent.
Other income grew by 6.4 per cent in the July to September 2021 quarter, to ₹3,798.38 crore, from ₹3,569.35 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Provisions fell by 60 per cent to ₹1,735.09 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal, from ₹4,342.82 crore a year ago.
“The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹12,951 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2021-22,” Axis Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
As on September 30, 2021, the bank’s reported gross NPA (non-performing assets) and net NPA levels were 3.53 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively, against 3.85 per cent and 1.2 per cent as on June 30, 2021, and 4.18 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively, as on September 30, 2020.
“On the business front we are seeing solid progress. We continue our focus on SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and mid-corporate segments, and on the retail side we see better disbursements and growth driven by secured products,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank.
