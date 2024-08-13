Bühler India has launched two solutions that will enable biscuit manufacturers to provide a diverse range of products to their customers. As part of the SmartLine series, the DirectBake Smart is a Direct Gas Fired (DGF) oven that can accommodate a diverse range of baking needs with ease, while the RotaMold Smart is a rotary molder that produces a wide variety of shapes and intricate designs.

This launch is a testament to Bühler’s “Make in India” initiative and built on the company’s long-standing expertise in manufacturing grain and food processing solutions in India since 1993, the company said in a statement.

The DirectBake Smart oven is part of a global collaborative development programme within Bühler with the focus on designing and manufacturing products in the region, for the region. It is designed and produced in India. Until now, Bühler India has only manufactured the ovens that were designed in Denmark.

Market size

Ajith Dharan, Head of Consumer Foods Business, Bühler India, says, “The biscuit industry in India is substantial and growing rapidly, especially with the expansion of both domestic and international brands. To meet this increasing demand, we are launching these solutions at our facility in Bengaluru. With this approach, we are providing innovative and affordable technology that is commercially attractive for the Indian market.”

India is the third-largest producer of biscuits, and the industry is growing at an average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5-6 per cent. “In this fast-paced life where convenience is key, cookies and crackers are set to be the drivers for new growth, with variety and product differentiation not far behind,” says Prashant Gokhale, Managing Director, Bühler India.

“Our target audience is primarily biscuit customers who want to have superior baking technology at competitive prices. With this launch, we are offering forward integration possibilities for our flour millers,” Gokhale said.

