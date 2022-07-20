B Capital closes $250 mn early-stage fund

Global multi-stage investment firm B Capital has announced the $250 million close of Ascent Fund II, its first dedicated early-stage fund.

Ascent invests in pre-seed through series A rounds globally, with an emphasis on the US and Asia. The Ascent team was founded by Chair and General Partner Howard Morgan, firm Co-Founder and Managing Partner Eduardo Saverin, General Partners Gabe Greenbaum and Karen Page, and Partner Karan Mohla. They will target founders working across digital healthcare, enterprise software, fintech and logistics, among other growing industries.

“ Early-stage founders have the best view of where the market is heading. Ascent allows us to work with these entrepreneurs to build great companies ahead of the curve,” said Morgan.

The firm has $3.5 billion assets under management (AUM) and over 100 portfolio companies including 25 Unicorns globally, with 12 in Southeast Asia and India including Byju’s, Pharmeasy, CoinDCX Kopi Kenangan, Carro and Ninja Van. The firm focuses on seed to late-stage growth investments, primarily in the enterprise, financial technology and healthcare sectors.

B Capital was founded in 2015 by Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly and has global offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing. It has a strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to provide portfolio companies access to BCG’s vast network of over 11,000 consultants with deep industry and market expertise, 1,800 advisors across 90 offices in over 50 countries.