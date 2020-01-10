B Live launches e-bikes in Kochi to promote tourism

B Live, an eco-tourism start-up which has pioneered the concept of electric vehicle tourism in India, has launched its services in Kerala, starting with Kochi.

B Live offers experiential guided tours on smart electric bikes, providing an ecofriendly way to discover the State. The company, which is a award-winning eco-tourism start-up, works closely with the tourism ministry to promote eco-tourism in India.

The company has already launched the services in Goa, Puducherry, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO and Co-Founder, and Sandeep Mukherjee, COO and Co-Founder, B Live, said that the tours in Kochi offer a unique way to explore the city on e-bikes. The company plans to deploy 100 electric bikes in Kochi, Kottayam and Kovalam in the next few months.

The tour takes about three hours, and is being offered at an introductory price of ₹1500.