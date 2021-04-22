B V R Mohan Reddy steps down as Cyient’s Executive Chairman

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
After founding and leading the company for about 30 years, B V R Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient, has stepped down from the executive role.
M M Murugappan, who has been on the Cyient’s board as an independent director since 1997, has been appointed as the non-executive chairman.
Mohan Reddy, however, will continue to be a part of the board as a non-executive director and will play “an active role in mentoring and guiding the Cyient leadership team.”
“Reddy will continue his work in education, entrepreneurship, and leadership. He will also work with the government, educational institutions, and industry bodies in shaping the next growth phase for the industry,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.
B V R Mohan Reddy was chairman of Nasscom and president of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Exporters Association) .
He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT (Hyderabad) and IIT (Roorkee).
“I am delighted and honored to have served Cyient since its inception for 30 years, first as the Chairman and Managing Director and later as the Executive Chairman,” Mohan Reddy said as he steps down from the executive role.
“We have created employment for about 14,000 professionals worldwide, several of whom have been associated with me for over 25 years,” he said.
“I am very certain that Cyient, with its younger, competent, and agile leadership and their unwavering commitment to values, will chart newer heights in this technology-driven digital world,” he said.
