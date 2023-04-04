Zyod, a global B2B platform for apparel sourcing and manufacturing, has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed.

The round also saw participation from FJ Labs, Panthera Peak Capital and select angels such as Abhishek Goyal (founder of Tracxn), Abhinav Sinha (global COO of Oyo), Gaurav Hinduja (COO of Gokaldas Exports), Ravi Khandelwal (founder of Yufta) and others.

The platform will use the funds to strengthen its technology platform and team. It intends to add more manufacturers and suppliers to introduce new features and will continue to build a larger network of MSMEs in the apparel sourcing and manufacturing segment, according to a press release. Additionally, the brand also plans to hire across functions such as product, tech, marketing and operations.

“Fashion is rapidly transforming globally, but the supply chain has not kept pace with the rapid pace at which consumers have evolved, and it needs a complete reimagination of manufacturing itself to build for the future. At Zyod, we are making fast fashion accessible to every brand and retailer using our unique, agile supply chain,” said Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, co-founders of Zyod.

The company has built a network of over 30 suppliers and enabled them to go global. It partners with these manufacturers to up-level their quality and skills, so they can compete globally using its technology, said the company.

Since its inception in January this year, Zyod claims to have served over 150 customers across 13 countries, democratising and simplifying fashion sourcing for every brand, retailer and wholesaler.

