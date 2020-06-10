B2B firm ExMyB to supply PPE to businesses

Nishant Behl, CEO & Founder of ExMyB, said "As a B2B services firm, we have the benefit of sharing knowledge and resources with countless other firms. We have supplied PPE to leading names like Swiggy, Maruti, FedEx, and Clove Dental. Furthermore, we will share our knowledge with organisations what steps they need to take to keep their workplaces secure, we will register firms that offer such expertise. Hence we are dedicated to winning the fight against Covid-19 and have a long term approach to keeping employees safe."

ExMyB is uniquely poised to deliver such PPE as it counts among its business partners, countless SMEs that manufacture and sell PPE. To bring the PPE made by its partners to companies, ExMyB is drawing upon its logistical expertise, a press statement from the company said.

ExMyB, a leading B2B services firm has joined the fight against Covid-19 by supplying PPE to businesses. The firm, which already works closely with countless SMEs, has been chosen by its businesses partners to serve as a conduit for providing PPE across India.

