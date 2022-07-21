BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants detected in three States

At least three States, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, have reported instances of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron infections. The Centre has also asked some States to send positive samples from large clusters/outbreaks in the community and unusual events for Whole Genome Sequencing, sources in the Union Health Ministry, told BusinessLine.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid genome sequencing facility, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (popularly called INSACOG) will meet on Friday to review available data.

India reported 21,566 Covid cases on a 24-hour basis on Thursday, up 5 per cent on a day-to-day basis and the highest in over 150 days. There were 45 deaths; and daily positivity rate was 4.25 per cent, and recovery rate 98 per cent.

According to officials, the BA.2 variants continue to be among the dominant ones causing 85 per cent of the country’s break-though infections. while there is still no “clear clinical data” to link BA.2.75 variant as a more severe one.

“We have received reports of BA.4 and BA.5 variants being reported from at least three States. But, the spread of the virus here is not as severe as it has been in the USA,” the official said.

So far, BA.2.38 is the most dominant variant causing 30 per cent of the infections.

“There is still no variant of concern that has been detected. Hospitalisation is still low. So we still need more data to analyse and classify variants,” the official said.

According to Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, patients currently have mild symptoms – fever (the most common one), sore throat, nasal problems and cough- and some of these end in 2 – 3 days.

“Only anti-allergic medicines are advisable. Patients who get admitted for surgeries with co-morbidities are mostly testing positive. In these Covid variants lung involvement is less and (involvement) of other organs are more,” Kumar said.

Positive samples sought

According to Union Health Ministry officials some of the States have slackened surveillance and testing which has resulted in delays in terms of carrying out genome sequencing. The Ministry has already reached out to these States.

At a review meeting in Wednesday, at least nine States which were reporting a spurt in cases or high positivity rates were asked to ramp up on testing and surveillance.

States were also asked to be attentive to clinical symptoms of Covid patients and not wait till their genome sequencing is done to identify whether a cluster is emerging in anywhere.

Districts of concern

Around 115 districts have been identified as districts of concern across nine States - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Maharashtra.

Some of the States were asked to be attentive to the changing pattern of clinical manifestation of hospitalised patients.

“If surveillance and testing are up and clinical manifestation of hospitalised patients are reported in time, then there will be automatically genome data available with us. As of now there are delays from some States because of which data analysis is a bit slow,” the official said.