Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches premium instalment facility for health insurance product

In a bid to make health insurance more affordable, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has introduced a premium instalment facility available with its health insurance product.

“Health Guard, which is available on both individual and family floater basis will now have the premium instalment option on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual basis as per the customer’s requirements,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers with net premium of ₹12,000 or more would be able to opt for the monthly instalment option while customers with net premium of over ₹6,000 or more can opt for the quarterly and half-yearly instalment options, it further said.

Annual instalment option will also be available for long term policies.