Bajaj Auto, has introduced a festive season offer, slashing ₹10,000 off the ex-showroom price of its popular Pulsar range. The offer is designed to make it easier for customers to purchase their dream motorcycle at a more attractive price, just in time for the festive celebrations.

In addition to the price reduction, Bajaj Auto is offering up to ₹5,000 cashback on select models, including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200, and N250. There’s also a special ₹5,000 cashback offer for customers who opt for EMI transactions using HDFC Credit Cards through Pine Labs machines at dealership networks.

Furthermore, customers who prefer online shopping can benefit from additional offers through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. These deals make it even easier for customers to take advantage of the festive savings and bring home their favorite Pulsar model, Bajaj Auto mentioned in the press statement.

Sarang Kanade, President of the Motorcycle Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, commented on the festive offer, “2024 has been an important year for Pulsar with an entire range being upgraded with new age features. We are thrilled to bring this exciting festive offer to our valued customers.”

“The Pulsar range has always been synonymous with performance and style, and now with these substantial savings, we’re making it even more accessible. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers, allowing more riders to experience the thrill of owning a Pulsar during this celebratory time.“