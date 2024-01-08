Indian automaker Bajaj Auto has approved a share buyback of ₹4,000 croreat a price of ₹10,000 a share on Monday.

The company’s board has approved the buyback of 40 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at a face value of ₹10 through tender route.

“The Board has constituted a Buyback Committee and has delegated the power to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient or proper in connection with the Buyback. The Buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. The public announcement and letter of offer setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” mentions a statement from the company.

The Mumbai headquartered company announced last week that the board of directors will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares.

The shares of Bajaj auto stock on Monday closed at ₹6,985.10.

Bajaj Auto registered a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in December with domestic sales of 1,58,370 units of two-wheelers while a 3 per cent year-on-year growth was witnessed in two-wheelers exports by the company with 1,25,631 units.

