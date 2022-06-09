Bajaj Auto board to consider buyback next week

The board of Bajaj Auto will meet next week to consider a proposal for buyback of shares, the company stated in an intimation to the stock exchanges. The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 14.

“The meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018,” Bajaj Auto said.

The last buyback done by the company was in 2000 when shareholders approved the buyback of up to 1.8 crore equity shares at a price of ₹400 per share.

Bajaj Auto shares closed 2.21 per cent more at ₹3,876.90 on the BSE on June 9, compared to its Wednesday’s close.