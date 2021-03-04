Companies

Bajaj Auto drives in Platina 110 priced at ₹65,920

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 04, 2021

The bike comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS), Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension, and tubeless tyres

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has launched 115-cc bike Platina 110 in the country priced at ₹65,920 (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and other features like Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension as well as tubeless tyres.

“The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios.

“We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains and roads of the country would take cognisance of the need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology,” Bajaj Auto President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit Sarang Kanade said in a statement.

The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 70 lakh satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes, and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors, he added.

Published on March 04, 2021
Bajaj Auto Ltd
