Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150 model

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular motorcycle Pulsar 150 at a starting price of Rs 94,956 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The fuel injection (FI) system equipped BS-VI version of the model comes in two variants of Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc which are priced at Rs 94,956 and Rs 98,835 respectively, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The BS-VI variants are costlier by Rs 8,998 from the respective BS-IV versions, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said “the introduction of these models continue the transition of our products to BS-VI norms.”

Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS-VI compliant vehicles and it will be expanded over the next few weeks, he added.

“With the BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS-VI standards,” Kanade said.