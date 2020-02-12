Companies

Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150 model

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular motorcycle Pulsar 150 at a starting price of Rs 94,956 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The fuel injection (FI) system equipped BS-VI version of the model comes in two variants of Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc which are priced at Rs 94,956 and Rs 98,835 respectively, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The BS-VI variants are costlier by Rs 8,998 from the respective BS-IV versions, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said “the introduction of these models continue the transition of our products to BS-VI norms.”

Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS-VI compliant vehicles and it will be expanded over the next few weeks, he added.

“With the BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS-VI standards,” Kanade said.

Published on February 12, 2020
carbon emissions
Bajaj Auto Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dr Reddy’s to buy select branded generics business of Wockhardt for ₹1,850 crore