Bajaj Auto Ltd., the world’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the Pulsar N125, the latest addition to its successful Pulsar N series. With a focus on new-age design, dynamic performance, and urban functionality, the Pulsar N125 is set to redefine the city riding experience for young and spirited motorcyclists.

The Pulsar brand, which has led India’s sports motorcycling segment since 2001, is known for its sporty design and powerful performance. With over three lakh satisfied customers across India, the Pulsar N series blends style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The launch of the Pulsar N125 continues this legacy, making sports motorcycling more accessible for young riders in the 125cc category.

Designed for the youthful rider, the Pulsar N125 features a sleek, lightweight build with sharp, aggressive lines inspired by Supermotard proportions. The sculpted fuel tank enhances both the bike’s visual bulk and the rider’s comfort, while aerodynamic front and rear panels contribute to a streamlined, sporty feel.

Powering the Pulsar N125 is a refined 124.58cc engine, producing 12 PS at 8500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. With the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, the N125 is the quickest bike in its segment to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h. It also features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for silent, reliable starts, and a counter balancer for a smooth riding experience.

Tailored for city commuting, the Pulsar N125’s compact design, low kerb weight, and sharp turning radius allow for easy maneuverability through traffic. With a low seat height and high ground clearance, the bike balances comfort and practicality.

The Pulsar N125 comes equipped with advanced features such as a fully digital LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and rear mono-shock suspension. It is available in vibrant color schemes like Ebony Black + Purple Fury and Caribbean Blue, catering to Gen Z riders with its bold, energetic design.

Speaking about the launch, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Since 2019, Pulsar is making rapid inroads in the 125-cc space through its inspiring offerings like Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The strategic objective is to offer the signature Pulsar sportiness and performance to the young and demanding customer. Now, we introduce the Pulsar N125, designed for young riders seeking fun, style, and practicality. With its agile handling, refinement, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new standard for 125cc motorcycles and enhances the city riding experience. We’re confident that the N125 will set a new standard for what riders can expect from a motorcycle in this category.”