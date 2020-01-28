Bajaj Auto launches range of BS6 compliant motorcycles

Bajaj Auto Limited has launched a range of BS6 compliant motorcycles, starting with CT and Platina.

The new range of BS6 motorcycles under CT and Platina come equipped with a unique Electronic Injection (EI) system.

The EI system helps in maintaining the mileage of Platina and CT while making the engine run smooth. Bajaj Auto ensures that their EI system is easy to maintain and is cost-effective.

The CT BS6 range offers two engine options -- 100cc and 110cc. The CT110 of the BS6 range comes with a LED Day Running Light (DRL).

Claiming it to be the most affordable BS6 range of commuter bikes, Bajaj Auto has kept the pricing for the CT range at ₹ 40,794.

The Platina range will also come in two variants -- 100cc and 110cc H-Gear. Price starts at ₹ 47,264 while the BS6 variant of Platina 100 Electric Start is priced at ₹54,797 (ESR – Delhi) which is ₹6,368 more than the BS4 variant.

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President – Bajaj Motorcycle, said, “The introduction of these models begins the transition of our product range to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS6 compliant vehicles and will make BS6 bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks.”