Bajaj Auto, the world’s leading manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, unveiled the groundbreaking Freedom, the world’s first CNG motorcycle on Friday, in Pune in presence of union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle boasts significant fuel cost savings, with users potentially saving around 50 per cent compared to similar petrol motorcycles. It features a CNG tank that provides a range of over 200 km on just 2 kg of CNG fuel. Additionally, a 2-litre petrol tank acts as a range extender, offering an additional 130 km if the CNG supply is exhausted, ensuring an uninterrupted journey.

Environmentally, the Bajaj Freedom stands out by producing approximately 26.7 per cent less CO 2 emissions than petrol motorcycles. Moreover, CNG vehicles emit 85 per cent lower non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHCs) and 43 per cent less nitrogen oxide (NOx), contributing to a cleaner and greener environment.

Unique features

The design of the Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle integrates comfort, safety, and convenience. Despite the challenge of fitting a CNG system within the compact structure of a motorcycle, Bajaj Auto has managed to securely house the CNG tank and kit within a trellis frame. The bike has undergone rigorous testing to ensure safety. Featuring a horizontally inclined engine and a Link-Mono shock system, the motorcycle optimises space and provides a stable ride. Its design includes an 825mm saddle height and a narrow mid-section for easy ground contact. Despite the addition of a CNG tank, the motorcycle’s weight distribution maintains a similar center of gravity to petrol motorcycles, ensuring neutral handling and rider confidence. The mono-linked type suspension enhances wheel travel and comfort, making the bike suitable for various riding conditions.

Bajaj Auto, with a rich history of innovation, has consistently introduced reliable and pioneering products. The company has a legacy of category-defining vehicles, from India’s first sports motorcycle, the Pulsar, to the first CNG three-wheeler, the Bajaj RE, and early electric scooters like the Chetak. The Bajaj Pulsar, a market leader in over 20 countries, is exported to more than 50 nations. This tradition of democratizing advanced motorcycle technology continues with the launch of the Bajaj Freedom.

The new Bajaj Freedom is available in three variants: the Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED priced at ₹1,10,000, the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED at ₹1,05,000, and the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum at ₹95,000, all ex-showroom Delhi prices.

On the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, said, ”The Bajaj Freedom 125 showcases Bajaj Auto Ltd. R&D and manufacturing prowess. Through innovation Bajaj Auto Ltd. has addressed the twin challenge of reducing rising fuel costs and reducing the environmental footprint from travel. The initiative also aligns strongly with the government of India Infrastructure projects if building a CNG network driven by the need to use cleaner fuels and save foreign tourism exchange. Over 75 per cent of 2-wheeler customers rate fuel efficiency as a key attribute. Freedom 125 is aimed at all such customers, and we invite them to ‘Ride the Change.”

