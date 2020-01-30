Bajaj Auto posts 8.32% rise in net profit

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
Bajaj Auto on Thursday posted an 8.32 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit during the quarter ended December 2019 to ₹1,322.44 crore. It had posted a net profit of ₹1,220.77 crore in the year-ago period.
The total revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹7,639.66 crore during the quarter under review, up by 2.74 per cent, compared with ₹7,435.8 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company sold a total of 1,202,486 units during the third quarter of this financial year, marking a 5 per cent decline from last year’s 1,259,828 units. Its total motorcycle sales during the quarter under review was 1,027,161 units, as against 1,078,384 units in the same quarter a year ago, posting a decline of 5 per cent. Its total commercial vehicle sales stood at 175,325 units as against 181,444 units in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, down 3 per cent.
In the domestic market, motorcycle volumes plummeted by 16 per cent over last year’s Q3, said Bajaj Auto. "In the 150cc+ segment, the company continues to maintain its dominance. Pulsar, along with Avenger, sold over 158,000 units in Q3 / FY20,” it said. As for commercial vehicles in the domestic market, Bajaj Auto said it continues to be the leader. It sold over 96,000 units of commercial vehicles during Q3 this year, recording a market share of 57 per cent, it said.
In its international business, the company said, it recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes of 562,772 units in Q3 of this year, registering a growth of 7 per cent over last year’s Q3. Bajaj Auto’s international business now contributes 43 per cent to its net sales.
As on December 31, 2019, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹17,407 crore as against ₹15,986 crore as on September 30, 2019.
