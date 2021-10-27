Companies

Bajaj Auto profit increases 70.8%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 27, 2021

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto posted a 70.8 per cent increase in net profit during the July-September quarter at ₹2,039.86 crore against ₹1,193.97 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue increased 19 per cent year on year to ₹8,385.78 crore (₹7,041.48 crore), it said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales

In terms of volumes, domestic sales of two-wheelers decreased 11.2 per cent to 488,148 from 550,194 in Q2FY21. Exports of two-wheelers, however, increased 7 per cent from 964,465 units to 1,029,915 units.

