Bajaj Auto Q1 net profit drops 3 per cent at Rs 1,012 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Bajaj Auto on Friday posted 2.84 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,012.16 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,041.77 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,755.82 crore for the April-June period from Rs 7,464.89 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said it sold 1,247,174 units during the first quarter, up 2 per cent from 1,226,641 units in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,665, up 4.71 per cent from its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

