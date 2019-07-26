Bajaj Auto Q1 profit dips 2.84% to ₹1,012 cr

Bajaj Auto posted a 2.84 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,012.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year, as against the net profit of ₹1,041.78 crore it had posted in the year-ago period.

The total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹7,755.82 crore, a 3.89 per cent rise year-on-year hike from ₹7,464.89 crore of the corresponding quarter of last year.

In its domestic motorcycle business, the company recorded a growth of 3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year, as against an industry de-growth of 9 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In its commercial vehicles segment, the company recorded sales of over 86,000 units in the Q1FY20, and continues to maintain its dominance with market share of 57.1 per cent, it said.

As for its international business, it recorded exports of 5,50,021 units, it added.