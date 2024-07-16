Driven by growth in volumes, two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is expected to see an uptick in revenue during the quarter ended in June.

According to analysts, sales of premium motorcycles and above 125 CC segment two-wheelers would drive revenues.

“Volumes increased by 7 per cent and a 7 per cent rise in average selling prices due to electric two-wheelers, premium motorcycles and three-wheelers. Demand trends in South Asian and African areas improved on a lower base,” mentions Kotak Equities.

Bajaj Auto reported a 35 per cent increase in its profit to ₹1,936 crore for the quarter that ended in March. Revenue from Operations for the quarter increased by 29 per cent to ₹11,485 crore.

“Realisations are expected to grow 6.9 per cent year-on-year. This is expected to result in revenue growth of 14.7 per cent year-on-year/+2.9% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 11820 crore,” mentions YES Securities.