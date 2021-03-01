Companies

Bajaj Auto sales up 6% at 3,75,017 units in Feb

New Delhi | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6 per cent rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales declined by 2 per cent to 1,64,811 units last month, compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were up 7 per cent to 3,32,563 units, compared to 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month.

Overall commercial vehicles sales declined by 5 per cent at 42,454 units last month, compared to 44,691 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13 per cent to 2,10,206 units, compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.

