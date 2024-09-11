Two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has sold over 6,000 units of its CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom. The company introduced India’s first CNG bike in July.

According to the statistics available on Vahan, which tracks vehicle registrations, 6,092 CNG two-wheelers were registered in the country: 272 in July, 4,109 in August, and 1,711 up to September 11.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker had initially opened bookings for the CNG bike in Gujarat and Maharashtra and later expanded to other parts of India. The CNG bike is presently available in nearly 77 towns across the country, with a focus on the hinterland.

The Bajaj Freedom is available in three variants: the Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED, priced at ₹1,10,000; the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED, at ₹1,05,000; and the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum, at ₹95,000, all ex-showroom Delhi prices.

The company plans to expand its CNG motorcycle range.

“Initially 90 per cent of the bookings for the CNG bike came from Maharashtra and Gujarat. We later opened all-India bookings. Most of the bookings are for the top-end version of the Bajaj Freedom 125. We are having continuous discussions and local meetings with CNG distributors to develop the infrastructure required for this new segment of CNG bikes. We have a very broad spectrum of customers coming from different geographies and demographics,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, during the company’s earnings call.

The Freedom 125 has a CNG tank of 2 kg and provides a range of over 200 km for the rider. An additional 2-litre petrol rank is provided, offering an extra range of 130 km if the CNG supply is exhausted. The CNG bike produces 26.7 per cent less CO2 emissions than petrol motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto saw a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in its sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market in August. The company sold 2,08,621 units in August compared to 1, 60,820 units in August during the same time last year. Two-wheeler export saw a 2 per cent increase, with 1,26,557 units.