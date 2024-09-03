The IBET Expo, a premier event jointly organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, focuses on the latest advancements in bioenergy and technologies designed to tackle environmental challenges. The expo highlights emerging sources of bioenergy, such as Compressed Biogas (CBG), bio-diesel, and waste-to-energy solutions, all of which are crucial in supporting India’s Net Zero target by 2070.

Bajaj Auto’s participation underscores its commitment to developing environmentally-conscious mobility solutions, the company stated in a press release. As the global focus intensifies on reducing industrial emissions and mitigating environmental impact, Bajaj Auto is aligning its product innovations with the vision of greener, sustainable transportation. By embracing alternative fuels, the company positions itself at the forefront of a cleaner future in mobility, contributing to India’s objectives under the Paris Agreement, the company added.

During the expo, Bajaj Auto unveiled two ground-breaking models: the Freedom 125 and the Pulsar N160 Flex Fuel. Launched in July 2024, the Freedom 125 is a dual-fuel motorcycle equipped with a CNG tank that offers a range of over 200 km, along with an additional 130 km on petrol. This model delivers operational cost savings of up to 50 per cent, making it an economical and eco-friendly choice for consumers.

The Pulsar N160 Flex Fuel, another innovative model, operates on a blend of ethanol and gasoline, offering riders flexibility in fuel choices while significantly reducing their environmental footprint. Flex-fuel technology is a key innovation in lowering carbon emissions, aligning with global efforts to promote cleaner, sustainable transportation solutions.