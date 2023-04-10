Bajaj Auto on Monday announced that it has completed the transfer of Triumph Motorcycles India’s sales and marketing operations. Since April 1, all Triumph Motorcycle dealerships is being managed by Bajaj Auto.

The company had announced a strategic dealership in 2020 with Triumph to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles.

“The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6,000 dealers and sub-dealers. Following this, both companies are looking forward to the launch of the new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles, which have been jointly developed by the two organisations and will be built at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant,” said the company in a stock exchange filing.

Bajaj Auto plans to launch Triumph dealerships in 120 cities over the next two years.

“We are very excited that the time to bring the results of the joint work of Triumph and Bajaj Auto teams is drawing closer. We welcome the Triumph dealerships into the Bajaj Auto family and offer them an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands. We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto in March witnessed a 42 per cent increase in sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market year-on-year with 1,52,287 units as against 1,07,081 in March 2022. The exports fell by 37 per cent to 94,715 units from 1,49,243.