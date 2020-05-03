Bajaj Auto to pay April salary in full

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Bajaj Auto has decided against any salary cuts to employees for the month of April at a time when Indian industry has been virtually paralysed by the Covid-19 scourge.
In a communique to employees, the company has said: “We have come to the conclusion that this is a time when we must act more from our hearts than our minds.” The decision to pay in full has been made despite the fact that employees were ready to go in for a wage cut for the period from April 15-30.
“Our business depends first and foremost upon each and everyone of us, from the top to the bottom. Before we reach out to support our larger society, we are first obliged to secure our own; so long as we can help it, not a single child of the last contract worker must sleep hungry on our watch,” says the Bajaj Auto mail to its employees. Consequently, everyone within the ecosystem, including all of the contract labour, will be paid their full salaries for April. The company will next review the issue towards the end of May while taking into account “the degree of positive impact on our business of the implementation of the progressive unlocking that is anticipated”.
For now, without the added burden of any wage-related financial stress, Bajaj Auto is quite categorical that the need of the hour is to “hopefully better focus all of our energy on the safety and well-being of all our families”. The Pune-based company’s move is quite significant as auto sales across segments were zilch through April with factories and dealerships closed due to the lockdown.
With losses mounting by the day, a whole lot of companies have decided to go in for wage cuts. “As soon as we are open for business, we shall as always as one spirited team have Bajaj Auto roaring back upon global roads full throttle,” concludes the company letter to its employees.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...