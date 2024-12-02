Baja Auto on Monday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 2,03,611 units of two-wheelers in November, down seven per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 2,18,597 units in the same month last year.

However, exports for the company rose 26 per cent y-o-y to 1,64,465 units during the month as compared with 1,30,451 two-wheelers in November 2023.

Similarly, in the commercial vehicle segment, the company reported a decline of five per cent in the domestic sales to 37,243 units in November, as against 39,147 units in the corresponding month last year. But its exports grew by 10 per cent y-o-y to 39,147 units as compared with 14,808 units in November 2023.

Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp on Sunday had also reported a decline of 7.6 per cent y-o-y to 4,39,777 units in November as compared with 4,76,286 units in November 2023.

However, its exports grew by more than 32 per cent y-o-y to 1,55,890 units during the month as against 1,17,838 units in November 2023.

“During the month, Hero MotoCorp continued to witness a positive trend in global business sales...Hero MotoCorp, achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri. With sales of over 15.98 lakh units, the company registered an impressive 13 per cent growth compared to the festive season of 2023,” the company said.

Royal Enfield also had reported a decline of four per cent Y-o-Y in its November sales, while TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a single digit growth on YoY basis.