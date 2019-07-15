Companies

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net rises 9 per cent to Rs 56.7 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care on Monday reported 8.89 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 56.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 52.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Consumer Care’s total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 246.7 crore, up 9.96 per cent against Rs 224.34 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Consumer Care has several products in the hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla. In August 2013, Bajaj Consumer Care acquired Ozone Ayurvedics’ ‘Nomarks’ brand to enter into the skin care segment.

The company’s scrip was trading 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 317.75 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.

Published on July 15, 2019
Next Story

Not backing out from buying Bhushan Power, but anxious about alleged fraud reports: JSW tells NCLT

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Not backing out from buying Bhushan Power, but anxious about alleged fraud reports: JSW tells NCLT