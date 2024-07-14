Bajaj Electricals Ltd has appointed Vishal Chadha as Chief Operating Officer of its Consumer Products Division.

The consumer appliances and lighting solutions company, in a regulatory filing, said Chadha brings with him 28 years of experience across organizations like Britannia, Nokia, Snapdeal and Kohler.

His functional experience is a mix of sales, category management and marketing, the company said.

Chadha has been in General Management roles since 2016, first at Snapdeal where he was the Chief Business Officer, followed by a brief stint at Reliance Brands before joining Kohler as Managing Director-India and South Asia where he ran the entire India business, per the regulatory filing. He has experience across FMCG, consumer devices, and e-commerce.

Chadha is Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, from 1994 to 1996.