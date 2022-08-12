hamburger

Bajaj Electricals logs net profit of ₹41 cr

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, August 12 | Updated on: Aug 12, 2022
Shekhar Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Electricals

Shekhar Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Electricals | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Revenue from operations surged 43 per cent to ₹1,229 crore

Consumer electronics major Bajaj Electricals reported a net profit of ₹41 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal against a net loss of ₹25 crore in the same period last year. 

Revenue from operations surged 43 per cent to ₹1,229 crore (₹857 crore). The company generated positive cashflow from operations of ₹165 crore and surplus investments were at ₹254 crore. 

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals, said despite the pressures of commodity inflation and demand slowdown the company managed to post a ‘stable performance’. EPC has delivered positive EBIT for the current quarter coupled with strong focus on collection of receivables. 

The company’s order book was at ₹913 crore as of June-end.. The company launched 23 products in the consumer durables segment and 85 in the illuminations business. 

Published on August 12, 2022
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Quarterly Results
