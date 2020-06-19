Bajaj Electricals posts consolidated net loss of ₹81 lakh in Q4

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Bajaj Electricals on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹81 lakh in the quarter ended March 31, compared to the profit in the year-ago period. This is due to the call taken by the company to intentionally de-grow its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹23.08 crore in the fourth quarter of last year.
Bajaj Electricals had taken certain non-cash provisions in the EPC segment, Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals told BusinessLine. As for its consumer products segment, the company has registered a flat growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he pointed out.
The total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,300.66 crore during the quarter, compared to the year-ago period’s ₹1,775.18 crore, a 26.7 per cent fall.
Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “We continue to drive growth in our consumer products segment while adopting a more risk-calibrated approach for the EPC segment with a focus on completion of existing projects on hand. Despite the impact of Covid-19, our consumer products segment has maintained its revenues and delivered an EBIT growth of 37.4 per cent in the current quarter. While the EPC segment revenue has registered a planned de-growth due to selective bidding for fresh contracts. In the near term this will continue to impact profitability, but we remain confident about a healthy bounce back as our strategic shift plays out.”
During the quarter, the consumer products segment of the Bajaj Electricals earned total revenue of ₹747 crore, as against ₹743 crore, a growth of 0.5 per cent over the corresponding previous quarter. Its EPC segment has achieved a total revenue of ₹554 crore, as against ₹1,032 crore, registering a de-growth of 46.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
On the way forward for Bajaj Electricals’ EPC business, Poddar said that it would be selectively bidding for projects and tenders, which would take into consideration the criterias of margins and payment terms.
The current de-growth trend in the EPC business will continue for another two-three quarter, he said.
For the year, the company generated positive cashflow from operations of ₹626 crore as against a cash outflow from operations of ₹621 crore in the previous year, it said. Further, in the quarter ended March, the company had raised ₹350 crore through rights issue, the proceeds of which were used primarily for repayment of debts. This has helped turnaround the balance sheet with reduced debt and improved debt to equity ratio from 1.5 (as on March 31, 2019) to 0.7 (as on March 31, 2020), it said.
The company’s operations was impacted in March, April and May, due to temporary suspension of manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution and execution of EPC contracts following nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of Covid-19, it said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...