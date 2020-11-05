Companies

Bajaj Electricals reports Q2 net profit of Rs 53 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Bajaj Electricals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.54 crore for July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,226.7 crore, up 10.83 per cent as compared with Rs 1,106.80 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

It said the business normalised in the quarter after being impacted in April-June owing to temporary suspension of manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The consumer products business has shown signs of very strong recovery in this quarter...Our EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) segment has also recovered strongly in this quarter after being adversely affected due to hold up of project execution and billings,” Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said.

Shares of the company ended 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 503.10 on the BSE.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd
