Bajaj Group commits ₹200 crore to fight Covid-19

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other airlines.
Bajaj Group has announced an additional financial support of ₹200 crore towards Covid-19 response. The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave.
Recently, the Group has aided in procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.
This contribution is in addition to ₹100 Crore donated by the Bajaj Group, last year, to support the Covid-19 response in India. "Working with the Government, local administration and our network of over 200+ NGO partners, we have supported various projects to ensure that desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants; upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities; provision of key healthcare devices; and livelihood support for returned migrants," said a statement from Rahul Bajaj.
"In addition to our ongoing efforts, we will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities; enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for Covid-19 treatment and raise awareness around Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society," he added.
