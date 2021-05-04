Companies

Bajaj Group commits ₹200 crore to fight Covid-19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 04, 2021

Financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges

Bajaj Group has announced an additional financial support of ₹200 crore towards Covid-19 response. The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave.

Recently, the Group has aided in procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.

This contribution is in addition to ₹100 Crore donated by the Bajaj Group, last year, to support the Covid-19 response in India. "Working with the Government, local administration and our network of over 200+ NGO partners, we have supported various projects to ensure that desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants; upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities; provision of key healthcare devices; and livelihood support for returned migrants," said a statement from Rahul Bajaj.

"In addition to our ongoing efforts, we will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities; enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for Covid-19 treatment and raise awareness around Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society," he added.

Published on May 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.