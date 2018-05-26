Bajaj Hindusthan posts ₹ 158 cr net loss in March qtr

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar today reported a net loss of ₹ 157.77 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18.

In the January-March period of the preceding financial year, its had a net profit of ₹259.13 crore.

The company’s total income also dropped to ₹ 1,606 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, from ₹ 1,687 crore in the same period of 2016-17.

Bajaj Hindusthan said in a BSE filing that for the full fiscal 2017-18, its standalone net loss was ₹ 423 crore.