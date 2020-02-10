Companies

Bajaj Hindusthan Q3 net loss narrows to ₹46.35 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar on Monday said its net loss narrowed to ₹46.35 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of 2019-20 on the back of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹186.97 crore during the December quarter of 2018-19.

Net income increased to ₹1,726.53 crore during the third quarter of current fiscal from ₹1,693.89 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s expenses in the quarter remained lower at ₹1,772.88 crore as against ₹1,880.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitre per day.

The company’s share fell 0.64 per cent to settle at ₹6.19 a piece on the BSE.

