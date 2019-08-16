Bajaj Hindusthan’s independent director M L Apte resigns

Leading sugar firm Bajaj Hindusthan on Friday said that its independent director Madhav Laxman Apte has resigned on health ground.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has “received resignation letter from Madhav Laxman Apte from the post of independent director vide letter dated August 14, 2019.” Apte has cited “age and health reasons” for tendering his resignation, it added.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has 14 mills in Uttar Pradesh with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonne per day. Besides sugar, the Shishir Bajaj-led Bajaj Group has interests in power, ethanol, real estate, personal care products and infrastructure.