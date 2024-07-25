Pune-based Bajaj Auto is exploring to expand its electric three-wheeler portfolio. Electric three-wheelers constitute 10 per cent of the portfolio of its three-wheeler business.
The company is offering its electric three-wheelers in 140 cities, mainly catering to North India including Uttar Pradesh and the North-East.
“The case for electric three-wheelers opposite the CNG three-wheeler is not so strong, whereas people migrate very fast from diesel three-wheelers to CNG three-wheelers. People are migrating from e-rickshaws, which are far cheaper than e-autos. The e-rickshaws are largely sold in the North and East. And as we have grown our share in some places in the North, we are reaching 60-70 per cent. The share is of the total market and includes many e-rickshaws, particularly end-of-life e-ricks within two-three years. If an e-rick owner has been riding the lead asset e-rick for about two or three years, it is a hot target for us to convert into an e-auto because they know the pattern of traffic. That is a source of income. They want to move on from e-ricks to a more substantive format. So that is why I’m saying that the e-auto, even if we place it all-India, gives us far better traction in those markets where CNG is not allowed and where e-rickshaws are already on the road,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, in an earnings call.
New plant
“We are conscious that it is catering to a certain need of larger passenger carrying capacity over shorter distances and development is very much in the cart. We know that we will have to extend our electric three-wheeler portfolio to address the needs of that segment. We want to be a full-range player in the full three-wheeled market all fuel,” he added.
Further, Bajaj Auto is also commissioning a new manufacturing facility at a cost of nearly ₹800 crore for its electric three-wheelers in Waluj, Maharashtra.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.